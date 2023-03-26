St Michael’s Kipsombe retain Uasin Gishu County rugby 15s crown

Three tries helped St Michael’s Kipsombe Secondary School retain their rugby 15s title during the Uasin Gishu County Term One Secondary Schools Games at Wareng High School on Saturday.

Kipsombe beat Chebisaas Boys High School 15-0 with Brian Kipchirchir scoring the first try in the first half.

In the second half, Philemon Kipkoech made another try, before Brian Kipchirchir made the third try.

Kipsombe’s head coach Timothy Natembeya said that the boys had trained hard and deserved to win.

“The boys played well and this is because they had prepared for the games and they were in school even when the others went for half term. We know the regionals will be tough, but we shall do our best to proceed to the nationals,” said Natembeya.

The school went straight to the final from the quarter finals after Kabongo High School and Sosiani High School were disqualified for fielding ineligible players.

In the handball, Cheptigit beat Ngoisa Girls 6-5 in the final to book a slot in the Rift Valley Regional Term One Secondary School Games set for next week in Eldoret.

Deborah Jepchumba was the star for the winners after scoring four out of the six goals with Faith Jelangat and Joan Tarus scoring a goal each.

“We don’t have time because the regionals are just a week away and we want to carry our good form," said Cheptigit coach Eusila Kogo.