'Nation' journalists nominated for AIPS Sport Media Awards

Three Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists have been shortlisted for the 2022 AIPS Sport Media Awards.

The fifth edition of the Awards received a total of 1,830 submissions from 138 different nationalities across different forms of media.

Winners will be announced on May 9 in Seoul, South Korea

In the Young Reporter under 30 Broadcasting category, NTV’s Stephen Keter was selected for the story, “Waliobobea, Meet Tecla Chemabwai, Kenya’s first female Olympian".

Daily Nation's Sila Kiplagat has been nominated in the Young Reporters Photography category after he entered a picture on water splash during the 2022 Kip Keino Classic.

NMG Sports Managing Editor Elias Makori was nominated for the Writing Best Column section for his story titled “He's superhuman... let's name the city's new motorway 'Eliud Kipchoge Expressway’.

“I 'am so happy to have made it past the preliminary stage, so far so good. I know the next stage is going to be very competitive, but fingers crossed. I hope for the best. This is my second time to be nominated in the awards, in 2021 I managed third place in Africa. I also wish my colleagues at NMG who have also made it through the very best in their categories," Keter said.

“I entered the story of Tecla Chemabwai because I believe it was a powerful story. I think as a country it is high time we start celebrating our heroes and heroines. Chemabwai is such an inspiration to the upcoming athletes especially women," he added.

On his part, Kiplagat said that he was glad he submitted a picture of the 3,000m steeplechase race during last year's Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour and is looking forward to make it to the next round.

The longlist that was listed represents the first stage of judging where approximately 20 percent of the works qualify to this stage and has to go through five judging stages.

After carefully reviewing all submissions; checking dates, links and files, the Awards judging process began in December, involving a panel of specialists, EC members and Jury members, whose average ratings result in the longlists.

The second voting stage, which is exclusively carried out by the EC members representing 24 different nations, narrows down the selected works into a shortlist of candidates.

The third and fourth voting stages are carried out by the Jury which consists of two members from the sport media industry representing the five continents as they first select the top 10 and then the top three winners.