'Nation' conquers Africa at 2021 AIPS Sport Media awards

Fresh from dominating the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) awards last month, Nation Media Group’s Sports Desk was at it again during the 2021 International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Sport Media Awards.

Online sub editor Samuel Gacharira emerged top in Africa in the Young Reporter Writing category with his story Amy Lasu: Shining hope for South Sudanese football placed eighth on the global ranking of the same category.

Sila Kiplagat, crowned Photojournalist of the Year in the AJEA awards last month, was top in Africa in the Young Reporter Photography category courtesy of his photo Flying Javeller.

Another photo Return of WRC to Kenya from Kiplagat was ranked eighth in Africa under the Photography Sport Action category.

Managing Editor Sports Elias Makori, who was named Print sports journalist of the year at AJEA awards last month, once again led from the front with his storyHenry Rono: Running legend struggling to get his life back on track - emerging 10th in the Africa ranking under Writing Best Colour category.

The AIPS Sport Media Awards are held annually to celebrate the works of sports journalists all over the world. The 2021 edition was the fourth and the gala ceremony was held at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 12.