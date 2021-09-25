Amy Lasu
Amy Lasu: Shining hope for South Sudanese football

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • Since arriving in Kenya at three with her family to flee civil war in Sudan in 1998, South Sudanese player has acquired an education, played in Kenyan league and is captain of Juba Super Stars
  • Improving Bright Starlets was at the heart of the project and there was no better way to achieve that than forming a local league to widen the pool of players for national team selectors
  • She emerged top scorer in the league with 11 goals from 14 matches, a trait her mother half-jokingly suggests she inherited from her father


South Sudanese women’s football team captain Amy Lasu has three beaded bracelets on her left hand; a black one bearing the name Lauya which belongs to her paternal grandfather Lauya Sururu Joja, and two others which have national flags of her “home” countries, South Sudan and Kenya.

