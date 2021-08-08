No Human is Limited! Eliud Kipchoge retains Olympic marathon gold

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning men's marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021.


Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Eliud Kipchoge is the defending champion
  • Amos Kipruto won bronze in the 2019 World Championships in Doha
  • Lawrence Cherono is the Chicago and Boston Marathon champion

Sapporo, Japan

