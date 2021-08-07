Hellen Obiri calls time on track career after Tokyo Olympics

Hellen Obiri

From left: Kenya's Irine Cheptai, Kenya's Hellen Obiri and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey compete in the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Obiri, 31, said she would now focus on the half marathon and, eventually, the marathon after settling for fourth in the 10,000 metres here on Saturday.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.