Boxer Nick Okoth exits Olympics after losing to Mongolian

In Tokyo

Kenya's Nick “Commander” Okoth lost to Mongolian Tsendbaater Erdenebat in a round of 32 bout at the at the Kokugikan Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

The Mongolian won by a split decision of 3-2, after wining the first and the third sets 3-2, while Okoth edged him in the second round, also 3-2.

Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (red) and Kenya's Nicholas Okongo Okoth fight during their men's feather (52-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

The boxing draws on Friday placed the responsibility of launching Kenya's assault on the medals on boxing captain Okoth, but he faltered at the big stage.

The second bout for Kenya will be on Sunday from 11.15am local time (5.15am Kenyan time) when Christine Ongare engages in a flyweight (48-51kg) contest against Irish Magno of the Philippines.

Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (red) celebrates after winning against Kenya's Nicholas Okong'o Okoth at the end of their men's feather (52-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

Kenya’s two other boxers - heavyweight Elly Ajowi (81-91) and welterweight (64-69kg) Elizabeth Akinyi - have both received byes to the next round.

They face against Cuba’s Julio la Cruz and Alcinda Helena Panguana of Mozambique, respectively.