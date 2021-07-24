Boxer Nick Okoth exits Olympics after losing to Mongolian

Nick Okoth

Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (red) and Kenya's Nicholas Okongo Okoth fight during their men's feather (52-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Mongolian won by a split decision of 3-2, after wining the first and the third sets 3-2, while Okoth edged him in the second round, also 3-2.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.