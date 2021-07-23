Boxing fights for reputation at Tokyo Games after Rio controversies

Kenya’s Nick "Commander" Okoth (left) lands a left hook against Serge Kishko from Ukraine

Kenya’s Nick "Commander" Okoth (left) lands a left hook against Serge Kishko from Ukraine in their featherweight semi-final bout of the Konstantin Kototkov Memorial Boxing Tournament that ended on May 15, 2021 in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Boxing first featured at the ancient Olympics and later launched the careers of legends such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Floyd Mayweather
  • Boxing has been in turmoil in recent years and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach warned in 2018 that boxing could be kicked out of Tokyo
  • In Tokyo, to ensure more transparency, judges' scoring will be shown after each round instead of just at the end of the fight

Tokyo

