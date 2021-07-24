Olympic men's rugby sevens - six players to watch

Collins Injera

Kenya sevens rugby legend Collins Injera during a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 13, 2021 ahead of the Olympic Games. 

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuwai, a livewire playmaker who made his sevens debut in 2014, is key Fiji with his awareness and all-round linking game
  • Ball in hand, Isles possesses a deadly step and turn of pace that can turn deep defence into try-scoring attack in a blink of an eye
  • Norton is one of the stalwarts of the rugby sevens scene, having made his debut for England back in 2009

Tokyo

