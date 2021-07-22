‘Commander’ Okoth leads troops into Tokyo ring

Hit Squad members Elly Ajowi (left) and Nick "Commander" Okoth (right)

Elly Ajowi (left) and Nick "Commander" Okoth (right) and referee Nelson Otieno display their trophies and medals at the Konstantin Kototkov Memorial Boxing tournament that ended May 15, 2021 in Khabarovsk, Russia. Okoth is expected to lead from the front as he launches Kenya’s Olympics campaign in the ring with an opening bout against Mongolia’s Tsendbaater Erdenebat on Saturday afternoon.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okoth faces the 24-year-old 2018 Asian Games winner in a featherweight (52-57kg) bout from 6.51pm local time (12.51pm Kenyan time) at the Kokugikan Arena
  • “Ghetto Girl” Ongare is two years her junior, battle-hardened and most likely should be favourite here
  • Ajowi will fight the Cuban on Tuesday from 6.36pm (12.36pm Kenyan time) while Akinyi’s bout is programmed for 8.12pm (2.12pm) also on Tuesday

In Tokyo

