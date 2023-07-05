Mozzart Bet extends partnership with Malkia Strikers

Betting firm Mozzart Bet on Wednesday renewed their partnership deal with the national women's volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers.

The one and a half years deal is now worth Sh15 million, up from the Sh10 million initial sponsorship signed last year before the FIVB World Championships.

The partnership comes at a time when Malkia Strikers are scheduled to leave the country on Friday for Morocco for an FIVB High Performance Training before they head to France for the FIVB Women's Challenger Cup set for July 27-20.

The team will then head to Cameroon for the African Nations Championship on August 6-18.

Acting KVF chairman Charles Nyaberi challenged the team to go out there and conquer the world so that they can have a smooth sailing into the 2024, Paris Olympic Games.

"The beauty about all these is that it's no longer a qualification process to the Olympics but the maximum points the team acquires. And that's why the team will be seeking to earn points at the Challenger Cup and the African Championship so that come next year, we will be the outright African representatives. We thank Mozzart for their support and we promise them full visibility," said Nyaberi.

Mozzart Bet Country Manager Sasa Krneta said: "I thank KVF for giving us the the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to supporting Malkia Strikers. We firmly believe in the power of sports to unite, inspire and empower individuals and our partnership with Malkia Strikers exemplifies this belief."

"Your dedication, determination, unwavering spirit have earned you a special place in the hearts of Kenyans. Your success is statement to the talent and potential that exists within our nation and we are honoured to be part of your journey," added Krneta.

The team's assistant coach Paul Bitok said they are ready to reclaim the African Nations Championship title.

Malkia Strikers last won the title in 2015 and have fallen short in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Bitok says it's high time they brought the title home.

"We thank Mozzart Bet for renewing our partnership. Last year when all seemed lost, they came on board and necessitated our stay in Brazil and Netherlands during the World Championship. The girls were on a go slow after the government failed to pay their allowances as it was in transition process but Mozzart Bet came in and made it possible," Bitok said.

"We hope that we will reward their commitment and the good gesture by reclaiming the African title."