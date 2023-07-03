Adhiambo axed as final Malkia Strikers team named

Kenya Pipeline left attacker Pamela Adhiambo was a surprise exclusion as the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Monday evening named the final national women's volleyball team for the upcoming FIVB Challenger Cup and the African Nations Championship.

Adhiambo, who is the reigning KVF Most Valuable Player (MVP) player, was dropped alongside first choice setter Esther Mutinda, who Nation Sport understands is out due to personal commitments.

Others who failed to make the final team of 16 players are setter Veronica Kilabat and upcoming libero Delphine Misoki.

Kilabat, who plays for Kenya Defence Forces, was part of the team that played at the World Championship in the Netherlands last year.

Utility player Loise Simiyu and promising left attacker Juliana Namutira were drafted in the squad and are expected to make their maiden international appearances.

Simiyu and Namutira thanked the technical bench for the chance promising to prove their worth.

"I want to go learn and be a better player. This is a golden chance and I'm eager and ready to make it count. It's such a humbling experience. I have learned alot for the past two weeks I have been training here and really I can only get better when we head to Morocco for the FIVB High Performance Training," said Simiyu.

"I have played at the international level with my club (KCB) and in a way I know how it feels to be at that stage, but the national team assignment is a different ball game. But I'm willing to learn. When given chance to play, I will give my all and together with my teammate, we hope to record good results," said Namutira

Setter Rose Magoi, who last did duty in 2015 during the Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville made a return alongside outside hitter Leonida Kasaya and reliable middle blocker Triza Atuka, who missed the World Championship and the Olympic qualifiers.

The Challenger Cup, which will bring together eight nations, will serve off on July 27-30 at the Espace Mayenne in Laval, France.

Kenya is making its maiden appearance thanks to its FIVB ranking in Africa. The country, which is ranked first in the continent and 29th globally, will face Colombia (17), Mexico (19), Vietnam (47), Sweden, Ukraine (21) and the hosts.

Kenya will open its campaign against Colombia on July 27 in the knockout tournament. Kenya will hope to take a shot at qualifying for the Volleyball Nations League scheduled for next year that will see them bag points that will come in handy in qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After the Challenger Cup, the East Africans will head to Cameroon for the African Nations Championship set for August 6-18.

The first batch of 12 players is expected to leave for Morocco for the FIVB High Performance training on Tuesday, while the last batch of four players and officials will depart on Thursday. Two more players will be dropped from the team after the Morocco camp.

Final team

Setters: Emmaculate Nekesa, Rose Magoi

Libero: Aggripina Kundu

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim (captain), Veronica Adhiambo, Juliana Namutira, Leonida Kasaya, Jemimah Siang'u and Yvonne Wavinya

Opposite: Sharon Chepchumba, Loise Simiyu

Middle blockers: Triza Atuka (assistant captain), Edith Wisa, Lorine Chebet, Gladys Ekaru and Belinda Barasa.