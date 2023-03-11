WRC Safari Rally organisers to run Equator Rally

The newly appointed WRC Safari Rally organising committee has taken over the running of the Equator Rally next weekend.

The Principal Secretary for Sports Arts and Culture, Jonathan Mueke confirmed this while talking to the media on Saturday.

The Sikh Union Club, which was handed over the running of Kenya’s round of the African Rally Championship, abruptly withdrew from organising the rally citing lack of funds on Friday.

The government was said to have pledged Sh6 million to the Sikh Union Club for the Equator Rally but there was a delay in getting the money.

The government has now mandated the members of the newly appointed WRC Safari Rally Organising Team to make sure the rally is run according to the full programme.

The new WRC Safari Rally Organising Committee, which is headed by Carl Tundo, has been promised Sh9 million shillings for the rally to be run on March 17 to 19 around Voi.

Despite several changes made by Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba at the top of team organising the WRC Safari Rally in June, the junior team in charge of setting up the route has always remained the same for both the Safari Rally and Equator Rally respectively.

The team is led by Gurvir Bhabra as Clerk of the Course. He is assisted by Anwar Sidi, Nazir Yaku and George Mwangi.

The second round of the 2023 African Rally Championship was originally to be organised by the officials under the WRC Safari Rally group before the government stepped in to disband it.

The 2023 Equator Rally is back on schedule under the umbrella of the newly appointed organisers.

The Ministry of Sports has intervened to guarantee that the event organisers receive the necessary support to make it happen since they recognise the significance of the event.

The two-day rally will be held by the outskirts of Voi where most of the competitive stages will be based around the Taita Estate.

The total transport distance will be 421.08 km while the Competitive distance will be 205.25km.

Leg one transport will be 143.88km, while Competitive will be 159.66km. The Leg Two Transport distance will be 71.95km while the Competitive distance will be 45.59kms.