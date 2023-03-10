Sikh Union pulls out of Equator Rally planning

Sikh Union Club of Nairobi has withdrawn from running the Equator Rally planned for March 17.

A press release sent to the media Del Mudher, the General Secretary of the Club on Friday cited lack of financial assistance as the main reason for the withdrawal.

“We regret to inform you that the Sikh Union Club will not be able to run this event. Do note that in our original offer made during the Zoom meeting held with KMSF Directors of our KMSF Committee members, I had clearly stated that the Sikh Union Club would step in to save the face of Kenya internationally, by running the event subject to the funding being provided. Unfortunately no funding has yet to be forthcoming,” read a part of the statement signed by Mudher.

“As of this Sunday, March 12, 2023 the first team organising the event must go to Voi to start work on the rally preparations. This means that Sikh Union Club will have to pay for the expenditure which the Club cannot afford.”

Sikh Union was handed the running of the second round of the 2023 African Rally Championship after the government disbanded the original team under World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba had suggested the government was going to fund the club to help run the African Rally Championship event.

A separate press release signed by Gurvi Bhabra, Clerk of the Course, said the event will definitely run though under a different name.

Bhabra said rally fans should wait for the next release which will give further information on the expected changes.

Twenty cars have so far entered the Equator Rally to be run on March 17.

The two-day rally will be held by the outskirts of Voi where most of the competitive stages will be based around the Taita Estate.

The total transport distance will be 421.08km while the competitive distance will be 205.25km.

Leg one transport will be 143.88km, while competitive will be 159.66km. The Leg Two Transport distance will be 71.95km while the Competitive distance will be 45.59kms.

There will be a total of Two Legs over two days of the competition. Total number of Special Stages will be 10.