Maxine Wahome dropped from WRC Young Rally Stars programme

Word Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya has dropped budding rally driver Maxine Wahome from the Young Rally Stars Programme.

Maxine, who is currently having a court case where she has been charged with murder of her boyfriend Assad Khan, is one of the promising drivers in the country and won the WRC 3 category in last year's WRC Safari Rally.

She has been under investigation by the DCI detectives since December last year after her boyfriend Khan was admitted in Nairobi hospital and later transferred to Avenue hospital where he succumbed to injuries inflicted on December 12.

In a statement released on Friday, WRC Safari Rally Kenya said Maxine has been released to deal with the ongoing court case.

"Following the recent legal developments concerning Maxine Wahome, the WRC Safari Rally Kenya has decided to release Maxine from further engagements in the Young Rally Stars program to deal with the legal developments," read the statement in part.

Other junior drivers in the Young Rally Stars programme include Jeremy Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar.

Maxine was last Tuesday arraigned before the High Court to face murder charges over the death of her lover Assad Khan.

However, Maxine did not plead to the charge as the court directed that she undergo a mental assessment to ascertain whether she is fit to stand trial.

Justice Lilian Mutende on Tuesday ordered Maxine to be detained at the DCI offices in Kilimani before she is formally charged on March 15.

The judge also declined an attempt by Maxine's lawyers, Steve Kimathi and Anderson Musangi to have her continue enjoying the bond terms given by the lower court.

Kimathi had filed an application in the High Court seeking Maxine to be freed on bond, saying she is not a flight risk and has cooperated with investigating officers during the probe.