WRC Safari Rally Day 2 - What they said

Toyota drivers - the 2021 champion Sebastien Ogier navigated by fellow Frenchman Vincent Landais - Friday opened a 2.5-second lead over defending champions Kalle Rovanpera, navigated by Jonne Halttunen, at the end of the 2023 Safari Rally morning pass through 63 kilometres covering Loldia 1, Geothermal 1 and Kedong 1.

Kenyans Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop finished the loop in 16th position in a Skoda Fabia R5 while the FIA Rally Star programme driver Hamza Anwar was 18th and first in the Rally 3 category in a Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

Ogier clocked a cumulative time of 38 minutes 57.4 seconds in a Toyota Yaris GR Hybrid as the Japanese manufacturer occupied the first three positions with Elfyn Evans posting third while Hyundai lead driver Thierry Neuville managed to split a possible 1-4 finish for Toyota by finishing fourth but 21.2secs behind Ogier.

Here, Nation.africa samples various reactions from the drivers on Day 2 action:

"It was a proper cleaning morning, but I think we did a good job. No mistakes, all the time I was happy with the driving. There are still many places which will clean a lot but I can be quite happy." - Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen after Kedong 1 stage.

"It just came off the rim, quite early in the ruts. It's a simple story. Then we had some engine troubles and we didn't get the power anymore. Made us lots of time." - Ott Tanak/ Martin Jarveoja after Kedong 1 stage.

"It was a clean run through the stage. In reality we should have been a bit quicker compared to Kalle

with the cleaning, but it was a tidy run." - Eflyn Evans/Scott Martin after Geothermal 1 stage.

"I think in this one there was a bit of cleaning, but already last year Kalle was doing a great job from first on the road. These two stages were not the roughest - I think the hardest part of this loop is coming now." - Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais after Geothermal 1 stage.