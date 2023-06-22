DP Gachagua assures Safari Rally in the WRC to stay

The government will offer funding and technical support to keep the Safari Rally in World Rally Championship beyond 2026.

Speaking on Thursday while flagging off competitors in the 2023 World Rally Championship Safari Rally at Uhuru Park, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the government will strive to keep the world-famous event in Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) gets a feel of a rally car as legendary driver Carl Tundo looks on during the flag off ceremony for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

"Last year, the Safari Rally signed a deal with the World Rally Championship Promoter to keep the event in the World Rally Championship until at least 2026. We are committed to keeping it on the WRC calendar for a long time to come," Gachagua said.

"That is why today, the government is the principal sponsor of the WRC Safari Rally which we celebrate as a part of Kenya's rich heritage. This year, the government has devoted a considerable sum of money as the sponsor of the WRC Safari Rally. President Ruto reiterates his commitment to keeping the Safari Rally in the WRC calendar through funding and technical support for the event to remain the toughest and the most exciting round of the World Rally Championship."

Gachagua reiterated the important role the WRC Safari Rally plays in marketing the country abroad.

Miss World Kenya 2022 Chantou Kwamboka during the flag off ceremony for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

"The WRC continues to be an important marketer of Kenya's various tourist and cultural attractions. This has contributed immensely, with about Sh6 billion being pumped into the Kenyan economy annually through the rally's ecosystem," he said.

"Safari Rally was born in 1953 as Coronation Rally and ten years later, our freedom fighters fought to grant Kenya independence. Safari Rally is the reason some of us became motorsport enthusiasts. As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Safari Rally, we are happy to welcome drivers from all over the world to Kenya," Gachagua said.

Traditional dancers entertain fans during the flag off ceremony for the WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

This year, the government has sponsored lady drivers to the Safari Rally, among them Tanasha Gatimu who, at 18 years, is the youngest driver in the 2023 WRC Safari Rally. She will be navigated by her mother Caroline Gatimu.

Three Kenyan drivers - Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi and Jeremiah Wahome will compete in the WRC Safari Rally as part of the FIA Young Drivers Programme.

Competitors from 20 countries, led by 2022 Safari Rally winner Kalle Rovanpera of Finland, are competing in the event.

Gachagua urged local fans to stay vigilant and to observe road safety while watching the Safari Rally.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua greets Pipi Renu and other Kenya Motorsport Federation officials during the 2023 WRC Safari Rally flag off ceremony at Uhuru Park on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba recognised the contributions of various partners in the success of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally.

Namwamba thanked Oliver Ciesla, the former Managing Director of World Rally Championship Promoter Oliver Ciesla, for helping make the case for the reinstatement of the Safari Rally to the world series.

Also present were Roads and Infrastructure CS Kipchumba Murkomen, WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi, WRC Safari Rally Local Organising Committee Chairman Carl Tundo, Managing Director of WRC Promoter Jona Siebel,Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and a host of drivers competing in the Safari Rally.

From Uhuru Park, the drivers headed straight to Kasarani for the Super Special Stage.

Jordan Serderidis navigated by Andy Malfoy compete in the Kasarani Super Special Stage in their Ford Puma on June 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

WRC Safari Rally was part of the world series from 1973 till 2002 when it was dropped. It was reinstated to the WRC Series in 2021.