DP Gachagua flags off WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park

Kenya's Deputy Preside Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday flagged off the 70th edition of the WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park.

The rally will start with the Super Special Stage at Kasarani later on Thursday before the real action heads to Naivasha on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera poses with a fan during the flag off ceremony for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

President William Ruto, who was at the shakedown in Naivasha on Wednesday, is expected to be at the final stage on Sunday to award the winners.

Ruto left the country late Wednesday for France on official duty.

"Today, we celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Safari Rally, which started off as the Coronation Rally in 1953 to celebrate the rise to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of H.E. President William Ruto, I welcome you to

“VASHA”, Kenya- the home of one of the world’s fastest, toughest, but electrifying sport for the finest masters of the wheel," Gachagua said in his speech.

Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi said that the country is once again happy to welcome the world for the event which has been a major success since its return to the World Rally Championship calendar two years ago.

Miss World Kenya 2022 Chantou Kwamboka during the flag off ceremony for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

"The WRC Safari Rally continues to be an important marketer of Kenya's various touristic and cultural attractions while contributing significantly to the about Sh6 billion pumped into the Kenyan economy annually through the

rally ecosystems," Gachagua added.

"The Safari provides a perfect mix of tough terrain for drivers who must display their highest level of skills to maneuver various challenging spots along the rally routes that will present."

Traditional dancers entertain fans during the flag off ceremony for the WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

Toyota's eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier won the 2021 event before youngster Kalle Rovanperä took the honours last year.

"We welcome Kenyan and foreign fans of the sport to join us in celebrating 70 years of a rich national heritage this weekend. I call on our visitors to take time off and visit our various touristic and cultural attractions that make us the pride of Africa," said Gachagua.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Sports Cabinet Ababu Namwamba, his Roads and Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen were present.

Carl "Flash" Tundo, winner of the Safari Rally in 2018 when it was part of the Africa Rally Championship, was the first off in his Skoda Fabia, followed by reigning Kenyan champion Karan Patel in a Ford Fiesta.