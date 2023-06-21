The other side of President Ruto: Fun-loving, fast avid Safari Rally enthusiast

President William Ruto exposed his unknown side of being a fun-loving speed merchant and a diehard fan of the Safari Rally since this youth.

He exposed the fact that he can willingly take the risks of riding in a 500 Break Horse Power (BhP), fire-spitting, hybrid Sh150 million rally car with enough electric power to pulverise life in case of fire.

President William Ruto flags off cars for the WRC Safari Rally Shakedown in Naivasha on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The Head of State Wednesday traded his official attire with a fireproof overall and exchanged his bowler hat for a crash helmet.

And exuding the confidence of a real speed merchant, he wished he could have been allowed to drive the Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car of Frenchman Pierre Loubet who gave him a ride through the 5.4-kilometre Ndulele Conservancy Shakedown stage at rally speeds, and Kenya’s Chief Executive came out cool, excited, unfazed and unscathed.

President William Ruto is ushered into one the WRC Safari Rally cars in Naivasha on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

For those not familiar with modern rally cars, a Hybrid Rally1 car is a purpose-built machine capable of attaining incredibly high speeds from standstill with some reputedly shooting from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in under three seconds with force that can knock off a big animal.

Loubet said he had, in foresight, the nagging fear of carrying the President and the Kenyan nation which weighed down on him and he became cautious when he was stopped by a presidential aide and cautioned against exceeding 50kph, a speed which would hurt the general working of the super machine used to peaking at 200kph in in under nine seconds.

On his part, President Ruto was all smiles and caused laughter when being fitted with a neck harness and later, after changing into racing boots, remarked: "I thought we are going for rallying not to the moon!"

He had earlier told the WRC TV that he was a very fast driver in his younger days but not any more. But he hoped they would have let him drive.

M-Sport Ford driver Pierre-Louis Loubet (right) cruises in his Ford Puma with President William Ruto on board at the Loldia Shakedown stage on June 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Pool | Red Bull

Later, the President visited the factory teams’ paddocks, starting with M-Sport Ford where he had seemed pleased top meet three-time Safari Rally champion Juha Kankkunen.

He was all smiles, actually humbled in the presence of the Finn.

"We used to wake up at 4:00am to watch the Safari Rally when we were young. You were my hero," said the President.

Kankkunen expressed his love for Kenya and confirmed that he always visits Kenya to meet his friends.

M-Sport Ford driver Pierre-Louis Loubet (right) with President William Ruto before the Frenchman took the president on a high-speed drive at Loldia on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Red Bull

He recalled that his last victorious Safari Rally in 1993 was 4,500 kilometres long.

M-Sport Ford team principal Malcolm Wilson chatted the President at the M-Sport yard and informed him that they have a collaboration with Kenya Airways to fly them in and in return carry KQ logos on their cars.

The president informed Malcolm that he knows where the Safari has come from, and was categorical that it is here to stay.

“This year's Safari Rally is unique in many ways. We are celebrating 70 years of the Safari Rally as a sporting event, 50 years of the Safari’s presence in the high profile FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and 60 great years of our country's independence,” said the president in his official speech.

M-Sport Ford driver Pierre-Louis Loubet cruises in his Ford Puma with President William Ruto on board at the Loldia Shakedown stage on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Red Bull

He said the government views the Safari Rally with utmost importance as a socio-economic activity that contributes significantly to Kenya’s economy.

The last two editions were a success from an economic point of view. The WRC Safari Rally injected Sh55 billion in Total Tourism Internal Demand to the Kenyan economy in the 2021-22 financial year.

“The last two editions have developed domestic and international tourism, transportation and hospitality, with the benefits reaching the very bottom among small traders selling groundnuts or sausages,” President Ruto said.

“Like the event, the Safari Rally cake is for all Kenyans,” he added.

According to figures by the WRC Commercial rights holders, the WRC Promoter, the Safari was the most watched rally in the 13 rounds fixtures on social media, TV and traditional media in the WRC's 50-year history dating back to 1973, he said.

“The rally was watched by more than 100 million people in 150 countries, including 20 million in the subscription TV channel WRC+ TV.

“This free and positive publicity generated by the Safari Rally is valued at Sh8 billion annually in the last two editions,” he said.

In addition, Sh55 billion was the total economic value generated by the Safari in the first year of its return to the WRC in 2021 despite Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

“I’m satisfied with the subsidiary business accrued from the Safari Rally, which will be reaching ordinary Kenyans through trade in Hustlers Bazaars and in spectator stages of the Safari under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformational Agenda.

“The over 100,000 visitors represent Kenya's socio-economic diversity. They consume bananas from Kisii and Meru; flour from Uasin Gishu; poultry from Kiambu, pork from Thika, milk from Kinangop, meat from Narok and Kajiado; water from Mount Kenya and cooking oil from Mombasa.