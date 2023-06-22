‘Riggy G’ and how the Safari Rally won him village sweethearts

At 12:46pm on Thursday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua symbolically flagged off the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, applauded by the dignitaries present and motorsport lovers.

But before performing his official duties, he had his minutes of off-the-cuff humour that went deep into the little-known Wamunyoro Village in Nyeri County, revealing his boyhood exploits and how the Safari Rally of old shaped his early life.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flags off the 70th edition of the WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | DPCS

The Safari Rally of old, held traditionally during the Easter festivities, gave the hot-blooded youngster a chance to meet with his childhood girlfriend (crushie).

“During yesteryears, it was almost impossible to meet a girl of your dreams…. They were under lock and key by their salaried and strict fathers…the only time they could sneak out was during the Safari Rally event,” he said amid laughter.

In the DP’s own admission, village life was a “hell boring” and having the “village beauty queens” by their side was a spruce up hour, only available during the motorsport event that occurred only once each year.

But watching the rally was also a tough call for the DP, then a village boy, as he had to sneak away from home or face the wrath of his uncompromising mother.

“She was never a rally fan and wondered why we had to abandon our daily chores to go and watch the rallying event. We were forced to disappear at night to go and catch a glimpse of the event,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua greets Pipi Renu and other Kenya Motorsport Federation officials during the 2023 WRC Safari Rally flag off ceremony at Uhuru Park on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

But the mother at one time cornered them with a show of interest, inquiring who had won the rally. “We opted to keep quiet. We were not sure what she was up to,” said Gachagua.

Being insistent, they caved in and revealed that the rally was won by the famed Joginder Singh, a successful and unbeatable rally driver who excelled in the 1960’s and 1970’s and was christened “the flying Sikh” by the racing diehards.

“He was closely followed by Shekhar Mehta…” they innocently told their mother, unaware of what was in store.

“When it was time to go back to school, she dismissingly told us to collect fees from Joginder Singh and Shekhar Mehta,” said the DP, causing prolonged laughter.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (centre) chats with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (right) and legendary driver Carl Tundo during the flag off ceremony for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

He said being photographed with the rally drivers was a dream come true, saying he has been a rally fan since his days in the village and couldn’t have ever imagined sharing a podium with great, world renown rally drivers.

In his official speech, the DP said last year, the Safari Rally signed a deal with the WRC Promoter to keep the event in the World Rally Championship until, at least, 2026.

“We are committed to keeping it on the calendar for eternity. President Ruto reassures of the Government's commitment to keeping the Safari Rally on the global World Rally Championship calendar,” he said.

Adding: “This is through financial and technical support for the event to remain the toughest and most exciting round of the World Rally Championship.”

World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera poses with a fan during the flag off ceremony for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | DPCS

The WRC Safari Rally, he noted, continued to be an important marketer of Kenya's various touristic and cultural attractions while contributing significantly to the about Sh6 billion pumped into the Kenyan economy annually through the rally's ecosystems.

The Safari provides a perfect mix of tough terrain for drivers who must display their highest level of skills to maneuver various challenging spots along the rally routes.

Carl Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop during the Super Special Stage at Kasarani on June 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group