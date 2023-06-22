Ott Tanak fires early warning shots, wins Super Special Stage

Estonia's Ott Tanak navigated by Martin Jarveoja compete in the Kasarani Super Special Stage in their Ford Puma on June 22, 2023. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • Defending champion Kalle Rovanpera of Finland was third, 2.4 seconds off the pace.
  • The rally proper begins on Friday with the Loldia Stage in Naivasha.
  • The Kenyan leg of the WRC has 19 stages.

Estonian's 2019 world champion Ott Tänak on Thursday registered the fastest time in the opening Super Special Stage at Kasarani in the WRC Safari Rally, Kenya.

Ford Puma's Tanak timed 3:14.3 in the opening stage at Kasarani, which was 0.1 faster than eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier.

Jordan Serderidis navigated by Andy Malfoy compete in the Kasarani Super Special Stage in their Ford Puma on June 22, 2023. 


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Carl "Flash" Tundo was the best placed Kenyan driver in the stage at number 17, 26.1 seconds behind Tanak, while Aakif Virani (20), McRae Kimathi (21),
Karan Patel (23), Hamza Anwar (24), Evans Nzioka (26) and Jeremy Wahome (27) followed in that order.

Carl Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop during the Super Special Stage at Kasarani on June 22, 2023.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group


