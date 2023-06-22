Ott Tanak fires early warning shots, wins Super Special Stage
What you need to know:
- Defending champion Kalle Rovanpera of Finland was third, 2.4 seconds off the pace.
- The rally proper begins on Friday with the Loldia Stage in Naivasha.
- The Kenyan leg of the WRC has 19 stages.
Estonian's 2019 world champion Ott Tänak on Thursday registered the fastest time in the opening Super Special Stage at Kasarani in the WRC Safari Rally, Kenya.
Ford Puma's Tanak timed 3:14.3 in the opening stage at Kasarani, which was 0.1 faster than eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier.
Carl "Flash" Tundo was the best placed Kenyan driver in the stage at number 17, 26.1 seconds behind Tanak, while Aakif Virani (20), McRae Kimathi (21),
Karan Patel (23), Hamza Anwar (24), Evans Nzioka (26) and Jeremy Wahome (27) followed in that order.