WRC Safari Rally Day 2: Toyota’s Ogier throws down gauntlet

As at 11:59am, Toyota drivers - the 2021 champion Sebastien Ogier navigated by fellow Frenchman Vincent Landais - opened a 2.5-second lead over defending champions Kalle Rovanpera, navigated by Jonne Halttunen, at the end of the 2023 Safari Rally morning pass through 63 kilometres covering Loldia 1, Geothermal 1 and Kedong 1.

Kenyans Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop finished the loop in 16th position in a Skoda Fabia R5 while the FIA Rally Star programme driver Hamza Anwar was 18th and first in the Rally 3 category in a Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

Ogier clocked a cumulative time of 38 minutes 57.4 seconds in a Toyota Yaris GR Hybrid as the Japanese manufacturer occupied the first three positions with Elfyn Evans posting third while Hyundai lead driver Thierry Neuville managed to split a possible 1-4 finish for Toyota by finishing fourth but 21.2secs behind Ogier.

Neville arrived at the KWS Service Park with a damaged front-right tyre.

Toyota's fourth driver Katsuta Takamoto was in fifth position with the youngest driver in the Safari, Oliver Solberg, showing his intent by squeezing himself in the top 10 position and first in the Rally 2 class driving a Skoda Fabia Evolution.

"I think in this one there was a bit of cleaning, but already last year Kalle was doing a great job from first on the road. These two stages were not the roughest - I think the hardest part of this loop is coming now," said Ogier, also eight times world champion.

Ott Tanak of Estonia, winner in the Kasarani Super Special Stage, dropped to ninth following nagging problems but is said to be well prepared for the afternoon run.

"It's the same as the previous rally. With the speed I struggle quite a lot, but I try to get it through," said Tanak, navigated by Martin Jarveoja.

"This was much faster and wider than the previous stage. It's cleaning here but it's faster and open, maybe that will help," said Rovanpera, victorious here last year.

Kedong stage has woken up to rally fever with fans setting camp and enjoying the sunshine, food and drinks as the cars prepared for a repeat loop in the same course in the afternoon.

Pierre-Louis Loubet had car troubles but has confirmed that his Puma is now back running at its full potential and put the issue down to a 'setting' problem - not damage.

