WRC’s biggest park shaping up

From left: WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi, Iain Campbell from the WRC Promoter and International Motorsports Federation’s Joao Passos during an inspection tour of the WRC Safari Rally’s Service Park in Naivasha on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Full steam ahead as over 60 containers from competing teams expected at service park next week
  • Race CEO Kimathi says facility at KWS capable of accommodating 50 rally cars
  • The team has taken over 14 months to erect the new service park within the vicinity of the Kenya Wildlife Training Centre in Naivasha

The Kenya Wildlife Training Centre will be in the nerve centre of this year’s Safari Rally, which will be returning to the World Rally Championship series after 19 years.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.