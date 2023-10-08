Chana brothers crowned champions as Vohra wins KMSC Rally

Samman Vohra and Alfir Khan won the Kenya Motor Sport Club’s round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship on Sunday.

Samman, son of the former Chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally, the late J.S Vohra, caused the biggest upset by winning his first-ever rally since making his debut in the competition recently.

“I am overwhelmed and excited by winning my first ever rally after making my rally debut three events ago. This is in honour of my dad who should have been with us. May God rest his soul in peace. I am very happy and excited,” Samman told Nation Sport.

Samman, who was navigated by Alfir Khan in a Škoda Fabia, was quickest in all the four competitive stages of the rally.

By finishing in the second overall position, Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana have also secured the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship title with 194 points.

The Chana brothers don’t have to participate in the last two rounds of the KNRC series as their lead is unassailable.

“I can’t believe it but I am thrilled and excited about winning my first ever Kenya National Rally Championship title. I am happy for my team members who have made it possible,” said Chana on Sunday.

Chana leads the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship with 194 points with two rounds remaining.

FIA Junior Driver, McRae Kimathi maintained his good form by finishing in the third place together with Mwangi Kioni in a Ford Fiesta.

Karan Patel, fresh from winning the African Rally Championship event in Rwanda, faced difficulties in the Kenya Motor Sport Club event after his Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX retired with overheating problems.

Patel is the Motorsport Personality of the Year 2022 and also the current Kenya National Rally Drivers Champion.

Linet Ayuko was the sole female competitor in the rally. She was navigating Daren Miranda in a Subaru Impreza. The crew finished in eighth place.

Among the list were three Classic Rally cars which may be seen in the East African Safari Rally Classic Rally towards the end of the year.

The Datsun 280z of Ian Duncan is for sure to enter the marathon Raid rally. The Datsun 180B of Asad Anwar or the Porsche 911 of Joey Ghose were the other entrants in the KMSC Rally.

Unfortunately, Duncan’s car did not finish the rally after suffering alternator failure.

Ghose, the Chairman of the EASCR, participates in limited number of rallies. He finished in seventh place.

Two more rounds of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship are remaining.

Round Eight will be run by Sikh Union Club with Ontario Kalsi as the Clerk of the Course in Kiambu while the last round will be held by Kenya Racing Team at Stone Athi.

Provisional results

1.Saman Vohra/Alfir Khan (Škoda Fabia) 96mns:36.8secs,

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)103:45.8,

3. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta)105:57.3,

4. Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta) 111:36,

5. Asad Anwar/Shameer Yusuf (Datsun 180B) 122:52.8,

6. Jose Sardinha/Assad Mughul (Mitsubishi Pajero) 125:17,

7. Joey Ghose/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911) 132:55.7,