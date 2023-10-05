Only 11 cars enter KMSC Rally in Machakos

Only 11 cars have entered the Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) Rally set for this weekend in Machakos.

The Kenya National Rally Championship events have been witnessing low entries over the last year, with the 11 entries in Machakos the lowest this eason.

The previous rally in Mombasa had 12 entries.

This will be the seventh leg of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship and John Kamau will serve as the clerk of the course.

The scrutineering of rally cars will be done on Saturday at the KMSC clubhouse in Nairobi’s South C before Sunday's race that will have two competitive stages which will be done twice.

The stages will be SS1/SS3 - Ilbisel 60.43km and SS2/SS4 - Marble 20.29km. Total distance will be 216.12km of which 161.44km will be competitive.

The first car will leave the ramp in Machakos from the Kumpa Service Park at 9am on Sunday. The finish will be at the same point where the first car will be expected from 3pm on wards.

The KMSC event will let cars from the Clubman Rally Championship participate in the event in order to generate more interest.

Kamau said they want to try and make future events more attractive.

Cars from this particular category will do 50 per cent of the Tatar route and while the rest of the rally cars will be allowed, the RC2 cars will be prohibited from doing this event.

There will be no limitation to driver experience in order to increase the number of entries.

The entry fees for the main class will be Sh25,000 while entry fees for the CRC event will be Sh10,000. The tracking fee is mandatory for every car.

Jeremiah Wahome is excited after winning his second Kenya National Rally Championship event in Mombasa recently.

The Ford Fiesta driver is missing in Machakos and lies 86 points behind leader Jasmeet Chana in the overall standings of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship with three more rounds remaining.

After this weekend's round seven in Machakos, Sikh Union Club will organise the next leg in Kiambu while the last round will be held by Kenya Racing Team at Stone Athi.

KMSC Rally entry list