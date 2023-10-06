Ghose, Kimathi among new entries at KMSC Rally in Machakos

Three more crews have joined the earlier list of entries for the Kenya Motor Sports Club to be run Sunday morning.

Joey Ghose, the CEO of the East African Safari Classic Rally, is among the three drivers expected to join the earlier list of 11 crews for the major round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship.

Ghose will drive a Porsche 911 with Arshad Khan as his navigator.

Ghose is joined by McRae Kimathi and Jeremiah Wahome among the latest entrants in the KMSC Rally.

Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan are seeded at number one followed by Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan and Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana among others.

The scrutineering of rally cars will be done on Saturday at the Kenya Motor Sports Clubhouse in Nairobi’s South C.

The rally to be organised by John Kamau as the Clerk of the Course for the major round of the national series, will have two Competitive Stages which will be done twice.

According to Kamau, the stages are expected to be dry and rough in the Il Bissil stage.

“It has not rained in the sections yet. We are happy to list two cars that have entered in the Clubman category,” Kamau told Nation Sport.

The stages will be SS1/SS3 - Ilbisel 60.43kms and SS2/SS4 - Marble 20.29kms. Total distance will be 216.12kms of which 161.44kms will be Competitive and 54.68km is Transport.

First car will leave the ramp from the Kumpa Service Park at 9am on Sunday morning. Finish will be at the same point where the first car will be expected from 3pm onwards.

Shaba Anwar and John Nguni were gifted free rally drivers by the Chana Rally Team. Each driver was given four tires to compete in Sunday’s rally.

As part of encouraging Clubman Rally drivers, the CRS team also gave 50 litres of fuel to each of the two drivers.

Chana leads the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship with 171 points with three rounds remaining.

He is followed by Jeremiah Wahome 87, McRae Kimathi 79, Kush Patel 66 and Nikhil Sachania 44.

The Navigators category is led by Ravi Chana with 171 points. He is followed by Victor Okundi 87, Mwangi Kioni 69, Mudassar Choudry 66 and Deep Patel 44.

Two more rounds of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship are remaining after the KMSC Rally.

Round Eight will be run by Sikh Union Club in Kiambu while the last round will be held by Kenya Racing Team at Stone Athi.

KMSC Rally Entry List:

1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

2. Saman Vora/Alfir Khan (Škoda Fabia),

3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

4. Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta),

5. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta),

6. Kush Patel/Mudassar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza),

7. Ian Duncan/Daven Bhundia (Nissan 280z),

8. Asad Anwar/Shameer Yusuf (Datsun 180B),

9. Joey Ghose/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911),

10.Amman Shah/Rahil Shah (Subaru Impreza),

11.Daren Miranda/Linet Ayuko(Subaru Impreza),

12.Jose Sardinha/Assad Mughul (Mitsubishi Pajero),

13.Shabaz Anwar/David Ngugi (Daewoo Cielo),