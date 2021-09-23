Tundo, Jessop take title hunt to Zambia

Carl Tundo

Kenyan driver Carl "Flash" Tundo, navigated by Timothy Jessop, steer their Volkswagen Polo WRC during the Oserian stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Tundo and Jessop currently lead the 2021 African Rally Championship season, having won the Equator Rally in Kenya and the Tanzanian event in a Volkswagen Polo car
  • Tundo’s aim is to win the ARC title for the first time in his rallying career
  • Manvir Baryan was the last Kenyan driver to have won the African Rally Championship title on three different occasions

When the Zambian Rally is flagged off Saturday morning in Lusaka, Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop will fly the Kenyan flag, hoping to collect crucial points in the race for the 2021 African Rally Championship title.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.