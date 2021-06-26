Trailblazing Neuville keeps rivals at bay, holds onto Safari Rally lead

Belgium's trailblazing driver Thierry Neuville and his navigator Martijn Wydaeghe held their nerves to keep their lead after Saturday morning's three stages of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya.

Toyota Yaris' Japanese star Takamoto Katsuta remained second, but lost 10 seconds to the Belgian in the three stages on Saturday morning. He is 28.1 seconds behind Neuville.

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with British co-driver Daniel Barritt during the SS10 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony karumba | AFP

Otto Tanak, also driving Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC like Neuville, remained third 56.2 seconds behind the race leader. Toyota's seven-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastien Ogier, navigated by his fellow Frenchman Julien Ingrassia, remained fourth but continued with his steady rise.

Ogier, who is also the 2021 World Rally Championship's leader, is 1:33.8 behind Neuville, having gained alsot 16 seconds from Saturday's section.



French driver Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with French co-driver Julien Ingrassia during the SS10 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

Onkar Rai remained the top-placed Kenya driver at eight place, some 17:56.9 minutes behind Neuville and the rally rumbles in Naivasha.

The drivers will repeat the Elementeita, Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior stages in the afternoon session.

Kenyan driver Aakif Virani steers his Skoda Fabia with Kenyan co-driver Azhar Bhatti as spectators look on during the SS10 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP