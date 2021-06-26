Trailblazing Neuville keeps rivals at bay, holds onto Safari Rally lead
Belgium's trailblazing driver Thierry Neuville and his navigator Martijn Wydaeghe held their nerves to keep their lead after Saturday morning's three stages of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya.
Toyota Yaris' Japanese star Takamoto Katsuta remained second, but lost 10 seconds to the Belgian in the three stages on Saturday morning. He is 28.1 seconds behind Neuville.
Otto Tanak, also driving Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC like Neuville, remained third 56.2 seconds behind the race leader. Toyota's seven-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastien Ogier, navigated by his fellow Frenchman Julien Ingrassia, remained fourth but continued with his steady rise.
Ogier, who is also the 2021 World Rally Championship's leader, is 1:33.8 behind Neuville, having gained alsot 16 seconds from Saturday's section.
Onkar Rai remained the top-placed Kenya driver at eight place, some 17:56.9 minutes behind Neuville and the rally rumbles in Naivasha.
The drivers will repeat the Elementeita, Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior stages in the afternoon session.