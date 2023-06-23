It’s over for Thierry Neuville! Damaged suspension rules out Belgian

It’s over for Thierry Neuville!

Front-left suspension damage ruled the Belgian out of contention after he hit a hole 7.9km into the Sixth Stage (Geothermal 2).

Meanwhile, this is what the drivers said after the 19.17-kilometre Loldia 2 Stage (Temperature 22 degrees Celcius):

Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen

When the stage was drying up it got much slippier. I think we made a small mistake on the set-up because we expected to have more grip in the afternoon. I had a lot of understeer all the time, we are going to lose some time there for sure.

Thierry Neuville/Martjin Wydaeghe

The feeling was good, the drive was good. The grip is very low I think, we are even slower than this morning, but generally the feeling was good.

Takamoto Kasuta/Aaron Johnston

A zebra came in front of me. Sorry to Zebra

Esapaka Lappi/Janne Ferm

It more slippery than in the morning which I was not expecting. In some corners at the beginning you have good grip then it becomes really bad.

Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveola

We managed to improve the suspension a bit, it feels a bit more comfortable now.

Sebastian Ogier/Vincent Landais

My strategy is a bit different. I tried to drive more clean and gain the performance from the tyres. It's only in the last stage hat the risk is very high.

Daniel Sordo/Candido Carrera

It was good. Much more slippery than before because it's getting dry. In the first corner we went wide, but anyway, I am quite happy.

Pierre-Louis Loubet/Nicholas Gilsoul

Under braking, in the middle there was a big step and we broke the wheel there. He stopped 11.3km into the stage to change a wheel.

Jourdan Serderidis/Anndy Malfoy