It’s over for Thierry Neuville! Damaged suspension rules out Belgian
Front-left suspension damage ruled the Belgian out of contention after he hit a hole 7.9km into the Sixth Stage (Geothermal 2).
Meanwhile, this is what the drivers said after the 19.17-kilometre Loldia 2 Stage (Temperature 22 degrees Celcius):
Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen
When the stage was drying up it got much slippier. I think we made a small mistake on the set-up because we expected to have more grip in the afternoon. I had a lot of understeer all the time, we are going to lose some time there for sure.
Thierry Neuville/Martjin Wydaeghe
The feeling was good, the drive was good. The grip is very low I think, we are even slower than this morning, but generally the feeling was good.
Takamoto Kasuta/Aaron Johnston
A zebra came in front of me. Sorry to Zebra
Esapaka Lappi/Janne Ferm
It more slippery than in the morning which I was not expecting. In some corners at the beginning you have good grip then it becomes really bad.
Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveola
We managed to improve the suspension a bit, it feels a bit more comfortable now.
Sebastian Ogier/Vincent Landais
My strategy is a bit different. I tried to drive more clean and gain the performance from the tyres. It's only in the last stage hat the risk is very high.
Daniel Sordo/Candido Carrera
It was good. Much more slippery than before because it's getting dry. In the first corner we went wide, but anyway, I am quite happy.
Pierre-Louis Loubet/Nicholas Gilsoul
Under braking, in the middle there was a big step and we broke the wheel there. He stopped 11.3km into the stage to change a wheel.
Jourdan Serderidis/Anndy Malfoy
I think the grip is better but it's loose in some parts. More or less, it's not so bad.