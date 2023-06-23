Star-struck rally fans enjoy rare moments with top WRC drivers

While Thursday was an archiving moment for hundreds of rally fans as they thronged to Naivas Supermarket Kayole, along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway for a personalised moment with famed WRC drivers and co-drivers, Friday’s action was equally exciting to the locals.

On Thursday, the young, the old, fathers, mothers and children were all there for a memorable time, as the world acclaimed drivers autographed their memoirs, including handbooks, caps, T-shirt's and other memorabilia.

The disbelief was real for those lucky enough to have the star drivers append their signature.

Fans meet WRC Safari Rally drivers at Safari Mall in Naivasha town on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Who would want to miss such an occasion to take a selfie with them!

The selfie moments took the centre stage forcing the marshals to take control as the queue got longer. The excitement was palpable…

“I never thought I would have such a moment… I am simply overwhelmed… I am over the moon with joy…am emotional,” said 20-year-old, Morgan Mbugua.

Mbugua met his idol Carl Tundo, a rallying icon who autographed his white jacket. “I will never wash it. Never. I will go hang it on the wall. Will keep remembering this minute,” said the adoring fan.

He was echoing the mind of many, epitomising the feeling of those queening for a personal time with the great drivers.

“I have only seen them on TV. I never imagined I would ever be this close. Who would not want to have such a time?" posed Tabitha Chege.

She was at the mall almost an hour earlier before the rally cars stopped for the official autobiographies. They too, were clearly overwhelmed by the sheer number of the fans thronging to the venue.

Even villagers who might have only watched the car’s zoom by, panted as they walked at the designated point. As one remarked.

“Where do we start? I have never been to such a place, leave alone meeting with drivers who recently interacted with President William Ruto,” she said, overawed by the atmosphere.

Among the crowd was John “councilor” Kinuthia a former Nairobi civic leader who confessed to having been a rally enthusiast since childhood, but had never been anywhere near the racing superstar until today (Thursday).

“It is just amazing. I had to take photos and videos on my cell phone for remembrance. I am removing the memory and archiving it. For years to come, I will keep reviewing it,” said Kinuthia.

All the rally drivers stopped at the point of autographs, a mandatory procedure, they did it with a smile. The interaction was heartwarming. It was also a time to meet their fans, and they duly obliged.

On Friday, it was top flight action with the drivers tackling the Loldia, Kedong and Geothermal stages twice.

Frenchman Sebastian Ogier enjoyed a slim, 2.5-second lead over Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera of Finland with another Toyota of Elfyn Evans 19.5 seconds off the leader in third place.

The 30.62-kilometre Kedong stage was the final for the morning before crews returned to Naivasha for service.