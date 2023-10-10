Sikh Union up next for KNRC Series, WRC calendar released

The next round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship will be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi.

Onkar Kalsi is expected to be the Clerk of the Course for the penultimate round of the 2023 KNRC series.

The KNRC Table (Drivers): Jasmeet Chana 196, Jeremiah Wahome 106, McRae Kimathi 102, Kush Patel 66, Samman Vohra 55, Nihil Sachania 44, Izhar Mirza 44, Carl Tundo 39, Asad Anwar 35, Karan Patel 34, Amman Shah 33, Hamza Anwar 26, Ian Duncan 25 and Issa Amwari 23.

The provisional 2024 World Rally Championship Calendar has been released.

The Safari Rally will be the third round of the series to be staged over the Easter period.

A total of 13 rounds have been included in the 2024 WRC Series.

The rounds are: Rally Monte Carlo 28 January, Rally Sweden 18 February, Safari Rally 31 March, Croatia Rally 21 April, Rally Portugal 12 May, Rally Italia Sardegna 2 June, Rally Poland 30 June, Rally Latvia 21 July, Rally Finland 4 August, Acropolis Rally 8 September, Rally Chile 29 September, Central European 27 October and Rally Japan 24 November.

The dates are reported according to the end of the rally most likely on a Sunday.

Otto Tanak will join Hyundai Motorsport from the beginning of the 2024 World Rally Championship season.

The team’s goal in the new chapter will be nothing less than to win all the three titles, and with the new structure of the team.

The Rift Valley Sports Club will host its round of the National Karting Championship on October 21-22.

The club will be hosting the seventh and eighth rounds of the Kenya National Karting Championship at the Club in Nakuru.

Three drivers stand an outside chance of clinching the 2023 ARC title.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser leads the table with 93 points followed by Kenya’s Karan Patel (90) and Jas Mangat (87) of Uganda respectively.

Zambia will hold its ARC event on October 20-22 while Tanzania will close the season with its event on November 10-11.

Overall championship points in the Kenya National Rally Championship are awarded as following: 1st-30pts, 2nd - 24, 3rd -21, 4th-19, 5th-17, 6th-15, 7th-13, 8th-11, 9th-9, 10th-7, 11th-5, 12th-4, 13th-3,14th-2 and finishers 1 point each.

R5 cars are based on four-seat cars from a family of 25,000 produced in 12 consecutive months and a minimum weight of 1.230 kg.

They are allowed to use a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine limited to 7.500 rpm and with a 32mm restrictor, max boost pressure of 2.5 bar (absolute) and compression ratios up to 10:1.

To comply with Group R regulations, a car must first be homologated in Group A (or in some cases Group N) and receive one or more VR extensions.