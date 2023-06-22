Safaricom-sponsored Kenya junior team dives into deep end with big boys

There is no doubt that the 2023 WRC Safari Rally competition matrix will gel on Friday into a fully blown face-off between the three manufacturers teams from Ford, Toyota and Hyundai following Thursday’s high octane warm-up on the 4.1-kilometre Kasarani Super Special Stage where 2019 world champion Ott Tanak prevailed.

The Safaricom-sponsored Kenya Junior Rally Team is no longer on the poolside waiting but plunged into deep end of this four-day derby waged on the floor of the Rift Valley with McRae Kimathi, navigated by Mwangi Kioni, jumping up the leaders’ table to finish 21st overall and first in Rally2 category driving a Ford Fiesta on Thursday.

His time was not bad either, 33.1 seconds behind leader Tanak who was superbly superior against the rest of the field.

A huge crowd was at the Uhuru Park ceremonial start and later at the Kasarani special stage to watch cars being driven to the absolute maximum, speeds which even scared resident Marabou Stocks.

Tanak gunned the Ford Puma Hybrid, skidding through corners sideways and bursting in straights like a well guided missile, stopped the clock in three minutes 14.3 seconds.

But he was evenly matched by world champion Kalle Rovanpera who was marginally 0.1 seconds faster than the 2021 Safari champion Sebastien Ogier in a Toyota Yaris GR Hybrid. 2.4 seconds behind.

Kimathi's team mate, Hamza Anwar, was in 24th and Jeremiah Wahome 27th, all driving same model Ford Fiesta rally cars built and fine-tuned in Poland.

Kimathi's performance was morale boosting for the juniors who are looking for a 1-2-3 finish in the Safari.

But who will be the winner will be decided on the rally course.

These drivers have not come this far by fluke.

Like the Jamaican Bobsled 1988 Calgary Winter Olympic who went to Canada as unknowns and returned to the next edition as equals, the Safaricom team has washed their hands to dine with the kings.

Investment of the cars and competition has been huge and intense.

Kimathi made his rally debut at the international level in last year's WRC Sweden.

Despite never having seen snow in his life, he managed to finish this event and went on to compete in Estonia, Croatia, Portugal and finally Greece World Rally Championship rounds where he placed fifth overall in the Junior World Rally Championship.

His skills and speed are starting to show, exposure at the world level having manifested in him.

Kimathi combined this schedule with a full Africa Rally Championship fixture where he won the Rally 3 title while team mate Hamza Anwar won the continental Junior title and earned a seat in the JWRC this year.

He has already done Sweden, Croatia and Portugal, and is on course to emulate Kimathi for the valuable points in the JWRC.

Wahome started the 2023 WRC Safari on a sad note after his car suffered mechanical problems in the Shakedown stage at Ndulele.

But watching him at the Kasarani stage taking corners was a revelation of a blossoming talent.

He is very much at home in circuits or twisty sections, despite having honed his skills away in the racing circuits of the United Kingdom.

In partnership with Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), Safaricom's sponsorship of Sh25 million is supporting the Kenyan FIA Rally Star Programme that features Anwar, Kimathi and Wahome.

“We are once again thrilled to be a part of this historic event. Over the past two years, our partnership with Kenya Airways has enabled us to support the WRC Safari Rally and nurture young drivers through the FIA Rally Star programme as part of our commitment to promote sports talent in the country." said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom during the sponsorship launch recently.

The FIA Rally Star programme is a global initiative that aims to identify, train, and develop talented young drivers aged between 17 and 28 years.

In addition to the Sh25 million sponsorship, as part of Safaricom's sustainability agenda, the telco and the rally stars will actively participate in a tree-planting initiative to mark the 2023 WRC Safari Rally.