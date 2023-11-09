Safari Classic Rally to benefit Kenya socio-economically

The chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally, Joe Ghose, is excited about the forthcoming world famous rally’s socio-economic impact on Kenya.

“It is wonderful to host an event in Kenya that generates such a large and timely boost to both Kenyan rallying and tourism across 11 counties and multiple state-owned and private enterprises,” stated Ghose in a press statement.

The 11th edition of the rally is expected to bring in an investment of over $1,500,000 (Sh226 million) into Kenya during the competition.

The rally has attracted over 65 entries and each team is expected to spend around $25,000 (Sh3.8 million) in Kenya.

Eleven counties will benefit from the 350 cars that will be passing through their borders while over 800 hotel rooms will be booked by crews during the 10-day rally.

The expenditure on the hotels alone will top up $600,000 (Sh91 million).

Park fees

The KWS stand to reap $75,000 (Sh11.4 million) through Park fees during the competition.

The 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally will be held between December 9 and 11 this year.

In the Classic event, the crew is allowed to rejoin the event later. A crew failing to finish a stage faces a penalty of ideal time as per Itinerary plus 75 percent of the ideal time which will be the maximum penalty for any competitor.

Each of the crews is allowed two hours Service Time at the end of the Day’s contest.

Meanwhile, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has published an update of FIA Standard Safety on the Competition Seat of a rally car.