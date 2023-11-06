Kimathi on pole to clinch KNRC 2nd spot

Two drivers are in contention for the runners up spot in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

McRae Kimathi has overtaken Jeremiah Wahome in the standings of the KNRC after finishing second in the Guru Guru Nanak Rally over the weekend.

Wahome finished in seventh place in the Sikh Union Club organised leg of the KNRC. KNRC winners in waiting Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana, for good measure, clinched the Guru Nanak Rally.

Chana had already guaranteed his championships status after winning the Mombasa leg earlier on. He leads the KNRC standings with 201 points followed by Kimathi (103 points) and Wahome (100).

Guru Nanak Rally results

factbox text / DN: 1. Jasmeet Chana / Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 02:11:21.1, 2. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta Rally 3) 02:18:08.7, 3. Samman Vohra/Alfir Khan (Skoda Fabia Rally 2) 02:24:23.0, 4. Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (Nissan 280 Z) 02:25:20.5, 5. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 02:27:48.9, 6. Jose Sardinha/Yusuf Shameer (Mitsubishi Pajero) 02:31:19.7, 7. Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta Rally 3) 02:44:52.4, 8. Chinu Matharu/Raju Chaggar (CRT Prototype) 02:47:50.0, 9. Daren Miranda /Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza) 03:37:457

***

The Kenya Racing Team (KRT) will stage the last round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The event will be held on December 2-3 under George Njoroge, the Chairman of KRT.

***

Rules for the Classic Rally are not ast strict as those applied in the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

For instance, any crew missing a Time Control faces a penalty of 30 minutes. In contrast , the penalty in the KNRC as outright disqualification.

The 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally will be held between December 9 and 18.

In the Classic Event, the crew is allowed to rejoin the event. A crew failing to finish a stage faces a penalty of ideal time as per Itinerary plus 75 per cent of the ideal time. Each of the crews is allowed two hours service time at the end of the day’s contest.