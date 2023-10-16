65 drivers enter East African Classic Rally

The 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally preparations are ongoing and are on track towards the world’s greatest classic rally to be staged in December.

Several international crews have loaded their containers and are already on way to Kenya in time for the Marathon Raid Rally in December.

Sixty-five drivers from across the world have entered the event reputed to be one of the toughest Raid rallies in the world.

The total length of the 2023 route is approximately over 4000km, to be run over a duration of nine days and the total competitive stages are approximately 2,100 km and transport sections are approximately 1,900km.

Refreshed Entry List for the 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally: 1. Aslam Khan/Arshad Kahn Arshad (Porsche 911), 2 . Farhaaz Khan/Keith Henrie (Ford Escort MK1), 3. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughul (Ford Escort MK1) 4. Philip Kyriazi/ TBA (Ford Escort MK1), 5. Anthony Nielsen/TBA (Ford Escort MK1), 6. Ian Duncan/ Jaspal Matharu (Datsun 280Z), 7. Steve Parkinson/Russel Parkinson (Ford Escort MK1), 8. Robert Calder/Gavin Laurence (Datsun 280Z), 9. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600SSS), 10. Rommy Bhamrah/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 280Z), 11. Glen Edmunds/Lloyd Destro (TBA), 12. Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1), 14. Piers Daykin/TBA (Datsun 280Z), 15. Eric Bengi/Tony Gikuhi (TBA), 16. Kyle Lucas/Imran Ahmed (Ford. escort MK2), 17. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911), 18. Andrew Siddal/Gary McElhinney (DATSUN 240Z), 19. Andrea C. Bonomi/TBA (TBA), 20. Carlo Alessandro/TBA) (TBA), 21. Iain Dobson/Harry STubbs (Ford Escort RS1600), 22. Emile Breittmayer/Alexis Thomas (Porsche 911), 23. Olivier Brittmayer/Eric Forney (Porsche 911), 24. Vojtech Stajf/Jan Bejvl (Porsche 911), 25. Olga Lounova/Lilia Khousnoutdinova (Opel Ancona), 26. Rich Malcolm/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK1), 27. Jakub Grochola/Michal Jucewicz (Opel Manta 400), 28. Pons Jordi Maria/Teresa Vidal Andora (TBA), 29. Claudi Leites/Andorra (Ford Escort MK2), 30. Josef Jobst/TBA (Porsche 911), 31. Joseph Huber/Yvette Huber (Porsche 911), 32. Mark Bentley/Ed Bentley (Ford Escort MK1), 33. Geoffery Page-Morris/Dez Page Morris (TBA), 34. Arron Banks/Peter Banks (Ford Escort MK1), 35. Tim Chesser/Jack Chesser ( Ford Escort MK1), 36. Gary Bimler/Allan Cullen (Datsun Violet GT), 37. Vera Verlaque/Edward Verlaque (Datsun 260Z), 38. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 39. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 40. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 41. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA),42. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 43. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 44. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 45. Tuthill Porsche Team (TBA), 46. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 47. Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), 48. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 49. Tuthill Porsche Team(TBA), 50. Johnny Gemmell/TBA (Datsun 280Z), 51. Bert Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes 500SLC), 52. Patrice Perche/Julian Saunier (Porsche 911), 53. Journan Serderidia/Grégoire Munster (Porsche 911), 54. Philippe Vendromme/Fred Vovier (Porshe 911), 55. Francis Hesse/Charles Munster (Porsche 911), 56. Phillips Bubaere/Andre Leyh (Porsche 911), 57. Patel Molgo/Maciej Marton(Porsche 911), 58. Frederic Rosario/Phillippe Marchetto. (Porsche 911), 59. Frederic Comtet/Ludivine Marquuiset (Porsche 911), 60. Masaomi Suzuki/Yasuhori Ohtani (Porshe 911), 61. Toby Wright/Douglas Rundfren (Ford Escort MK1), 62. Michael Kahlfuss/Richard Bauger(Trabant P60), 63. Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240Z), 64. Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (TBA), 65. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (TBA)

Three drivers stand an outside chance of clinching the 2023 African Rally Championship (ARC) title.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser leads the table with 93 points followed by Kenya’s Karan Patel (90) and Jas Mangat (87) of Uganda respectively.