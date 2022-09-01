Returning veterans headline Nanyuki Rally
What you need to know:
Twenty-one cars have entered the sixth round of the Kenya Breweries Limited-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship to be held Saturday morning in Nanyuki.
The Nanyuki Rally, which will be the sixth round of the current series, will start and end at Greystones which is also the venue for the Service Park and Rally headquarters.
Scrutineering and reconnaissance will take place on Friday with the main rally action set for Saturday.
Current KNRC leader Karan Patel has so far won four rounds with Carl Tundo winning the KNRC Safari Category.
The entry list consists of some veteran drivers who are returning to action after a long period.
Former National Navigator Champion, Piers Daykin, who used to co-drive Lee Rose, makes a comeback as a driver in a Datsun 280Z with Tariq Malik as his partner.
Former World Rally Championship contender, Fabrizia Pons returns to Kenya to navigate Pierro Cannobio in a Hyundai. Pons was a regular navigator of Michelle Moulton, the former famous WRC female rally driver.
Kenya's Ian Duncan, Frank Tundo and Carl Tundo will also contest the Nanyuki Rally.
Duncan will be at the wheels of a Datsun 260Z, Frank will drive Ford Fiesta while Carl will return to his Triumph TR7 with a new navigator known as Samwel Taylor.
Three stages (Mlima Hema, Ole-Naishu, and Greystones) will be repeated twice for a total competitive mileage of 153.04km and liaison distance of 62.16km.
Clerk of the Course Bimal Patel says the designated spectator viewing point will be centered on Greystones.
The repeat run of Greystones will serve as the event’s Power Stage where the fastest drivers will earn bonus points for the Championship.
Meanwhile, Job Njiru has retired from competitive rallying. Njiru, who used to navigate Issa Amwari said he decided to retire from the sport once he reached 50 years of age.
Amwari will be navigated by Edward Njoroge in Nanyuki.
The KBL Nanyuki Rally Entry List
1. Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Skoda Fabia RC2-R5)
2. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-N4)
3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)
4. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)
5. Piero Cannobio Fabrizia Pons (Hyundai RC1-R5)
6. Nikhil Sachania Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-N4)
7. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)
8. Issa Amwari/Edward Njoroge (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)
9. Carl Tundo/Samuel Taylor (Triumph TR 7 NAT-Classic)
10. Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (Nissan Datsun 240Z NAT-Classic)
11. Piers Daykin Tariq Malik (Datsun 280 Z NAT-Classic)
12. Frank Tundo/Gareth Dawe (Ford Fiesta Proto NAT- SPV)
13. Maxine Wahome/Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)
14. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza NAT- S)
15. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort NAT-Classic)
16. Rajveer Thethy/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)
17. Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Fiesta NAT-2WD)
18. Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza NAT-S)
19. Daren Miranda/Vinay Varsani (Subaru Impreza NAT-2WD)
20. Leo Varese Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Auris NAT-2WD)
21. Sameer Nanji/Vinay Shah (VW Golf MK2 NAT-2WD)