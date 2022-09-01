Returning veterans headline Nanyuki Rally

The Nanyuki Rally, which will be the sixth round of the current series, will start and end at Greystones which is also the venue for the Service Park and Rally headquarters

Former National Navigator Champion, Piers Daykin, who used to co-drive Lee Rose, makes a comeback as a driver in a Datsun 280Z with Tariq Malik as his partner

Clerk of the Course Bimal Patel says the designated spectator viewing point will be centered on Greystones