Photo of Tanak buried in Naivasha fesh fesh wins WRC accolades

A photo of the Hyundai i20 R1 Hybrid of 2019 world champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja almost buried in fesh fesh (fine dust) in the Kedong stage of last year’s WRC Safari Rally has won second position in the World Rally Championship ProGrade Digital Photograph of the Year Award organised by wrc.com.

The photo was taken by Colin McMaster of McKlein Photography, acclaimed as one of the sport’s best photographers in the world.

His work featured prominently in the Rallying 2022 Moving Moments book that covers Kenyan events prominently -- the Safari, East African Classic and the obituary of rally legend Vic Preston Junior.

Hungarian photographer Gergely Makai won the overall award for the second time, after being voted by fans across the globe on wrc.com in an exercise that ended last Tuesday.