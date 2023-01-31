Photo of Tanak buried in Naivasha fesh fesh wins WRC accolades
What you need to know:
- His stunning shot of Tänak and Järveoja flying through Isegami’s Tunnel at FORUM8 Rally Japan last year came out top of the fans’ poll from a shortlist of 10 entries submitted by the WRC’s best photographers. Bastien Baudin’s shot of Thierry Neuville, also in Japan, bagged third spot.
A photo of the Hyundai i20 R1 Hybrid of 2019 world champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja almost buried in fesh fesh (fine dust) in the Kedong stage of last year’s WRC Safari Rally has won second position in the World Rally Championship ProGrade Digital Photograph of the Year Award organised by wrc.com.
The photo was taken by Colin McMaster of McKlein Photography, acclaimed as one of the sport’s best photographers in the world.
His work featured prominently in the Rallying 2022 Moving Moments book that covers Kenyan events prominently -- the Safari, East African Classic and the obituary of rally legend Vic Preston Junior.
Hungarian photographer Gergely Makai won the overall award for the second time, after being voted by fans across the globe on wrc.com in an exercise that ended last Tuesday.
His stunning shot of Tänak and Järveoja flying through Isegami’s Tunnel at FORUM8 Rally Japan last year came out top of the fans’ poll from a shortlist of 10 entries submitted by the WRC’s best photographers. Bastien Baudin’s shot of Thierry Neuville, also in Japan, bagged third spot.