Italian drama as Fourmaux, Lappi crash, Tanak snatches lead

Sardinia

Adrien Fourmaux crashed on Monte Lerno, the final stage of Rally Italy’s Saturday itinerary, blocking the stage and triggering a red flag as Ott Tanak moved into the lead after overnight leader Esapekka Lappi swiped a rock earlier on in Saturday's morning’s opening test.

A battle had emerged between Fourmaux and Kalle Rovanpera for fifth place, with the championship leader cutting the gap down to under 10s heading into Monte Lerno later Saturday.

On a fast section Fourmaux ran wide exiting a left-hander, the right-hand edge of his Ford Puma clipping some small trees that sent his car further into the foliage, spinning him around and leaving him stuck.

Though there was some damage to the front end of Fourmaux’s Puma, it was ultimately being beached on the edge of the road that left him unable to continue.

His car is partially blocking the road, with Dani Sordo having to pull up and stop behind the stranded Puma, the road barely wide enough for the Hyundai driver to pass through.

Rovanpera had already completed the stage and will inherit fifth place, with Takamoto Katsuta also safely through and up to sixth overall.

The stage was later resumed but one marshal appeared not to receive the message, as a literal red flag was waved in front of Craig Breen after the stage had been resumed and Fourmaux’s car cleared out of the way.

Though Breen set a stage time over a minute off the pace, he was very likely to be awarded a notional time by the stewards for the mix-up, as will Sordo for being the only driver delayed by the stoppage.

Thierry Neuville once again displayed his never-say-die approach after rolling on the second pass of Tempio Pausania in the morning action.

After getting the car back onto its wheels, he and navigator Martijn Wydaeghe attempted to finish the stage. However, they were forced to pull over later in the stage with multiple damage to the car.

Leading at Rally Italy results after Saturday’s 17th stage:

1. O. Tanak (Hyundai) 2:44:06.4

2. P. Loubet (Ford) +1:01.0

3. K. Rovanpera (Toyota) +1:52.4

4. T. Katsuta (Toyota) +3:21.5

5. G. Greensmith (Ford) +4:32.5

6. N. Gryazin (Skoda) +5:38.5