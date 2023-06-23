‘Kupiga sherehe’ in full swing as merry-making fans catch Safari fever

By 3am Friday, food vendor Salome Wambui was getting prepared to travel to Naivasha’s Kedong spectator point to sell food to rally fans thronging to location.

When Nation Sport caught up with her, she was busy frying potatoes in the open as a sufuria of githeri boiled by the side, having left Nakuru in the wee hours.

Vendor Salome Wambui prepares a delicacy at the Kedong spectators’ point in the periphery of Naivasha town on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

“I’m preparing different delicacies, including mukimo (a popular recipe that includes mashed potatoes and greens). I will also cook ugali and meat,” she said. She had hired two people to assist her.

“Business is picking up well. I have already sold five plates of chips. One plate is going for Sh150,” said Wambui.

Not even rally cars zooming past at high speed could distract the determined vendor as the area teamed with a sea of humanity. She wanted to cash on the growing population.

A hawker arrives at Kedong 1 stage in Naivasha during the 2023 WRC Safari Rally on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Wambui has been selling food to fans since the Safari Rally was reinstated back into the WRC calendar two years ago and is promising to be around for the rest of the editions.

“The sales since I started selling during the WRC event period have been good. I was a bit apprehensive with the skyrocketing cost of living, but the turnout is impressive,” she added.

The vendor had joined hundreds of other hawkers who pitched tents as the spectators’ stage, some enduring heavy dust to make quick sales.

A woman selling miniature Kenyan flags opted to hawk them at the entry to the Kedong ranch, wearing protective face gears due to the rising dust.

Fans follow the action at Kedong 1 stage in Naivasha during the 2023 WRC Safari Rally on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Boda boda operator Zakayo Mugendi skipped work to catch the piece of action “live” as he used his mobile phone to chronicle the speed merchants in action.

“How could I miss out on the thrills? I made it an official off day,” he said.

The term “kupiga sherehe” (merry making) that is fast gaining credence among fun-loving Kenyans was on show as rally fans made merry.

They set up a table near the viewing point, enjoying drinks as others danced from music crooned from their customised cars. Synchronised dancing for soul mates was also captivating as they threw caution to the wind.

Fans follow the action at Kedong 1 stage in Naivasha during the 2023 WRC Safari Rally on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Elsewhere, members of the Tourism Fund (TF) whose mandate is to mobilise resources to finance the development of tourism industry in Kenya opted to enjoy the rallying effect by planting trees at the far flung Kipkonyo Primary and Secondary Schools.

“The effect of the World Rally Championship (WRC) event has been massive to the industry and the ripple effect has been telling,” said Henry Kirui, TF regional manager, South Rift region.

He said they have now been able to sponsor more players in the industry to undertake short and refresher courses, hailing the positivity of the global competition.

“Today we decided to go green as a way of celebrating the effect of the rally on industry," added Kirui.