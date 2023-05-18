Only 10 cars register for Nakuru Rally

The Nakuru Rally has received a very low entry of only 10 cars for its event to be flagged off Saturday morning at 9am.

The third round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship will be based around the Elementaita area where the main Service Park will also be located.

The official Reconnaissance for the route of the rally and Scrutineering of rally cars will be done on Friday.

Drivers will be required to park their cars at the Elementaita Perce Ferme Thursday evening at the end of the respective official programme of the event.

Harpreet Sagoo will be the Clerk of the Course for the rally. The Chairman of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, will also be in charge of issuing rally updates during the course of the competition.

John Kamau will be the official KMSF Steward while Norris Ogalo, who is the Safety Manager at the WRC Safari Rally, will be Club Steward.

Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan, the 2022 Kenya National Rally drivers champions, are missing out of the list of entrants for unknown reason.

The crew clinched the Division One Driver and Navigator titles respectively in the 2022 KNRC series.

The current FIA Junior African Rally Champions, Hamza Anwar and Adnan Din will tackle the Nakuru Rally.

Hamza’s father, Asad Anwar is also in the list of entrants with Shameer Yusuf as his navigator. Both father and son will driver similar Mitsubishi Lancer EvoXs respectively.

Nilhil Sachania, the sole handicapped driver in the competition, will also participate in the rally in his specially-prepared Mitsubishi Lancer.

The winners of the Rallye Rally Club event, Jeremiah Wahome and Victor Okundi are also missing out of the list.

The RSC Rally victory, was their first-ever in in the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana, who finished second overall in the 2022 KNRC standings, are placed second in the list of entrants for the Nakuru Rally at the wheels of their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Three Competitive Stages will be done twice. Total Competitive distance will be 155.76kms. The Liaison distance will be 43.06kms.



The Competitive Stages will be Soy (27.52km), Warrior (25.92kms) and Mbweha (25.92kms).

Entry list:

1. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)

3. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)

4. Asad Anwar/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)

5. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

6. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)

7. Amman Shah/Rahit Shah (Subaru Impreza)

8. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort)

9. Ghalib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Porsche 911)