Nakuru Rally set for next weekend

The next round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship is set for May 20.

The Nakuru Rally, which will be organised by the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, will be based around the Elementaita area and will have a total of six competitive stages.

Three Competitive Stages will be done twice. Total Competitive distance will be 155.76kms. The Liaison distance will be 43.06kms.

The Competitive Stages will be Soy (27.52km), Warrior (25.92kms) and Mbweha (25.92kms).

The first car will be flagged off next Saturday at 9am while the rally is expected to finish from 2pm onwards.

Cars will be parked overnight at the Parc Ferme on May 19 after scrutineering at the Elementaita Service Park.

John Kamau will be the official KMSF Steward while Norris Ogalo, who is the Safety Manager at the WRC Safari Rally, will be Club Steward.

All vehicles will commence competitive sections at three-minute intervals and maintain the same throughout the event.

The crews will run at three-minute intervals on all the Competitive Stages.

The official Reconnaissance of the route will be done on May 19.

The maximum speed allowed on the competitive sections during reconnaissance is 80km/h. Any speeding offences can be reported to the Stewards.

Rallying in Kenya is under strict regulations which should be followed by all the competitors and their crews.

In order to access refueling zones, the team personnel must wear long trousers, long sleeved tops, closed shoes, balaclava and gloves.

Only two members of each crew may access the Refuel Zone. The car may be pushed out of the Refuel Zone by the Crew, the two team members or the Officials without incurring a penalty.

Competing crews must wear under, balaclavas, socks and shoes which must be homologated by FIA.

Drivers can take off the gloves in the liaison section while its mandatory for both the drivers to remain belted throughout the competition while in the rally car is in motion (with the exception of when the vehicle refueling).