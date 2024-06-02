Sword-wielding motorist attacks, injures police officer in Kasarani

A police officer is currently recuperating at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital after being attacked by a sword-wielding motorist he had arrested and was escorting to Kasarani Police Station.

According to police records, the corporal was on duty at Mirema junction on Kamiti Road on Sunday, June 2, morning when he spotted a motor vehicle making a U-turn and obstructing other road users.

This prompted the officer to approach the vehicle to clear the road for other users. However, when the driver saw the officer and attempted to flee, he swerved and, in a moment of miscalculation, hit the kerb and got stuck.

As he struggled to remove the vehicle from the kerb, the officer managed to enter the vehicle and instructed the driver to drive to the police station.

"Upon reaching the Quick Mart (supermarket), the driver suddenly stopped and pulled a sword from under the seat. The officer jumped out of the vehicle for his own safety and the driver followed him with blows and kicks," read part of the police report.

In the melee, the officer tripped and fell into a ditch, giving his assailant time to grab his mobile phone battery before taking off.

The officer, who was rescued by members of the public, later received first aid at Crestview Mother and Child Wellness Centre in Kasarani. He was transferred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for further treatment.