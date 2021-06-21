Ogier, Tanak eager to add Safari to list of titles

By  Elias Makori  &  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • 58 crews to fight for honours in World Rally Championship event.
  • Meanwhile, navigator Tuta Mionki leads a group of six female competitors to the Safari Rally. The 2019 Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year will partner Nzioka Waita in a Mitsubishi Evolution10 R4 rally car.

Seven times World rally champion Sebastien Ogier says he is eager to add the Safari Rally title to his list of wins.

