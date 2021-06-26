Neuville survives the storm to stay on top in Safari Rally

Thiery Neuville

Belgium driver Thierry Neuville steers his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC with Belgium co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe during the SS13 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Hyundai driver had managed to keep Toyota rival Takamoto Katsuta at bay over the leg’s other five stages on what had developed into a processional day for the leading crews.
  • Ogier won three stages and managed to pass Estonia’s Ott Tänak and snatch third place when the Hyundai driver was forced to stop in the last special and clear a misting windscreen.

The Belgian crew of Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe survived heavy rain on the last stage to extend their overall advantage to 57.4 seconds at Safari Rally Kenya on Saturday.

