Ex-Uganda national champ Blick hails WRC Safari Rally return

As the unforgiving Kedong stage terrain took a toll on drivers on Friday, one of the top rally drivers from Uganda watched from the periphery.

As Arthur Blick Junior enjoyed the spectacle as World Rally Championship speedsters splashed the dust, he could easily be mistaken for an ordinary fan enjoying the Safari Rally.

But Blick, who joined dozens of motorsport mad fans from the neighbouring country to come and witness the return of the WRC Safari Rally after 19 years, is not your ordinary fan.

Motorsport fans from Uganda follow proceedings during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally at Kedong ranch in Naivasha on June 25, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

He is the 2015 Uganda National Rally champion and a 13-time Ugandan motorcross winner. Blick also has two East Africa motorcross champion medals as well as the 2019 Uganda national sprint title.

"I'm extremely excited to be in Kenya at this glorious moment when the country is rewriting its motorsport history through the return of the WRC Safari Rally. There couldn't be a better time to be in Kenya than now," said Blick.

"This is the first time for me to watch WRC event live. I'm extremely excited. The level of competition and performance of these vehicles is just amazing. It's completely a different world of motorsport as I know it as a rally driver. I have picked valuable lessons," said Blick.

He added: "This is not only a big plus for Kenya but its benefits will spill over to neighbouring countries like Uganda and will help develop the sport to a higher level. The standards and the level of competition will go a notch higher."

At the same time, he said irrespective of the outcome, the local drivers will reap big in terms of experience and skills.

"Hopefully, they will get good sponsors to upgrade their vehicles to R5 category after the WRC Safari rally."

He said he was keenly following the Ugandans in the competition who include Ronald Ssebuguzi/Anthony Mugambwa in Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, Yasin Nasser/Ali Katumba in Subaru Impreza, Duncan Mubiru/MusaNsubuga also in driving Subaru Impreza.

The last pair of Uganda team comprises Kepher Walubi/Sirajih Kyambadde driving Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

"I wish my fellow brothers from Uganda the best of luck. I know there were some technical hitches during the scrutineering. WRC standards are very high and we had some challenges with the Ugandan team and some failed to make the requirements," said Blick.

"All is not lost. This is a good learning moment. Come next year, we shall come with a better prepared team. This is an event you cannot afford to miss either as a driver or a rally fan. This is a wonderful experience more so for the drivers."

Blick regretted the impact of the Covid-19 in Uganda, which has halted sporting activities once again after president Yoweri Museveni enforced a 42-day locked down on the landlocked nation.

Uganda was to host the Continental Motorcross of Africa Nations in August but the event has been postponed.

The continental championship was slated for Uganda last year but was shelved owing to the outbreak of the pandemic.

"I think the third wave of Covid-19 is serious and for the safety of everybody including organisers, fans and drivers, it is only fair to cancel the event," said Blick.