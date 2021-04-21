National rally cars go through pre-race inspection in Naivasha

A Rally car being checked at the service park in Naivasha on April 21,2021 ahead of the Africa Rally Championship to be held over the weekend

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Ian Duncan was among the leading drivers whose Nissan 240RS was inspected today. He has contested the Equator Rally four times, won once in 1991 and scored two podium finishes.
  • Five times winner of the Safari Rally, Tundo will drive a VW Polo R5.

The first part of the Equator Rally kicked off Wednesday with the scrutineering of the rally cars classified in the national category.

