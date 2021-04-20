Naivasha alive as Equator Rally teams start arriving for weekend race

South Africa-based Wild Cat Racing Team car carrier at the Equator Rally's Service Park located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha on April 20, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Both Tundo and Duncan are well known former winners of the Safari Rally. Our back-up trucks are also here though we could not get the rest of the team members here,’’ Sudle told Nation Sport.
  • Tundo, who was to enter his customary Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, was picked by the Minti Motorsports of UK to drive the R5 rally car in the first round of the ARC event. He replaces Praful Ghose, who cannot travel out of his home nation because of the Covid-19 restrictions worldwide.

It’s all systems go as preparations for this weekend’s Equator Rally reach fever pitch with crews and technical officials arriving at the Africa Rally Championship competition’s nerve centre in Naivasha.

