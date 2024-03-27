Local drivers fine-tune for ‘challenging’ Safari Rally

Local drivers have stepped up their preparations for the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that gets underway Thursday morning at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The cars will be flagged off by President William Ruto at 10am before they head to Kasarani for the first 5km Super Spectator Stage.

Apart from the “Shakedown” at Kedong and the Super Spectator Stage at Kasarani, all the rest of the stages will be done twice during the four-day competition, considered the toughest in the championship.

The reigning Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) winner Jasmeet Chana and his navigator, Ravi Channa will be tackling their 17th Safari Rally since their debut in 2007.

“I will drive a Ford Fiesta R5 rally car for the first time in my career. Safari is an iconic rally and nothing can change that,” Jasmeet told Nation Sport.

“Doing the Safari is always challenging and it needs to be respected for its sting in the tail. I thank my sponsors Rubis Energy Kenya.”

The crew has won three rounds of the KNRC series in addition to victories in the 2wd championship.

Minesh Rathod is another driver ready for a good outing. He has taken part in 11 Safari Rallies behind the wheels of a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX.

The 47-year-old has also participated in several East Africa Safari Classic Rallies.

“Finishing the Safari Rally is an achievement because of its unpredictable nature but I pray for a good position," he said on Tuesday.

There will be 18 competitive stages in this year’s edition.

With the Safari Rally returning to its traditional Easter date, the route plan has also been affected.

Competitors will now be required to drive on the stages going in the opposite direction of last year's route.

On Thursday, the five-kilometre spectator stage at Kasarani will be raced in opposite direction from last year.