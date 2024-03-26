All set for Safari Rally, CEO Gacheru assures

The WRC Safari Rally is on and Kenya is ready to host a successful 2024 edition following total support and commitment of the government and organising team, the CEO of the Safari Charles Gacheru has assured Kenyans.

He denied rumours that event director Jim Kahumbura, whose team took over the running of the Safari Rally since January had quit before his appointment last month.

On the contrary, they are working together and hard to ensure that they deliver a successful Safari in conjunction with the government and the WRC Promoter.

Gacheru was speaking during the NTV sports show SportOn on Monday night to brief Kenyans on the status of the rally.

He said safety is paramount and that marshals will be posted along the route where spectators will enjoy the rally as they share images with friends.

On Monday, Safaricom injected Sh36 million towards driver Hamza Anwar (Sh5m), with the balance being channeled towards provision of internet connectivity at the media centre.

Safaricom will provide seamless and speedy 4G network connectivity through the provision of five Cell on Wheels (COW) on the ground for seamless internet connectivity during the four-day rally event.

Two COWs will be set up at Hell’s Gate which is the venue of the finish of the 2024 WRC Safari Rally, two at Soysambu and one at the Kedong spectator stages.

He urged fans to download the spectators guide from the event’s website to acquaint themselves with the right spectating spots. He also urged them to obey traffic rules and avoid overlapping because it is better to have delayed travel time rather than be stuck.

He said that they will monitor the rally digitally through a new app which has mapped the rally.

Meanwhile, rally fans have every reason to cheers after NTV was appointed as the WRC Safari Rally secondary TV rights holder and will air live the rally from Wednesday at the Ndulele Shakedown stage.

KBC, as the primary rights holder, will also air the Safari

In another development, rally drivers are expected back in Nairobi Wednesday afternoon for a series of pre-event public engagements.

Toyota drivers will be at Cfao Powered by Toyota Motors showroom in Mombasa road for a meet with the fans function from 3:30pm. M-Sport Ford will be hosted by Safaricom at their headquarters in the evening.

Oliver Solberg and Ford’s Ott Tanak will be guests during the launch of the Kenya Rally Academy at the Kasarani Super Special Stage from 5:00pm by President William Ruto.

There will be a press conference at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Thursday from 11am followed by the ceremonial start at 12:46pm.

The Rally cars will be transported back to Nairobi by flatbed carriers under heavy police presence in time for the ceremonial start outside the KICC from 12:26 pm.

WRC Safari Rally timetable

Wednesday, March 27

10:01 – 12:00: Shakedown for P1 and other invited crews (Loldia, 5.40 km)

12:01 – 13:00: Shakedown for all priority crews (Loldia, 5.40 km)

13:01 – 14:00: Shakedown for P2, P3 and non-priority crews (Loldia, 5.40 km)

13:30 – 15:00 FIA WRC Media Pen with P1 and P2 drivers (Media Zone, Naivasha SP)

17:15 – 18:15 Launch of Rally School Kenya of his Excellency President W. Ruto

In attendance of O. Tänak, O. and P. Solberg (SSS1 Kasarani, Nairobi)

Thursday, March 28

10:45 – 11:15 National media interview opp. with P1 and P2 drivers (KICC, Nairobi)

11:15 – 11:35 Autograph session with P1 & selected P2 drivers 20-24, 28 & 34 (KICC, Nairobi)

11:35 WRC Family Photo (KICC, Nairobi)

Photo 1 feat. all P1 crews

Photo 2 feat. all other crews

12:26 Start of Section 1 (KICC, Nairobi)

13:25 FIA WRC Meet the Crews (SSS1 Kasarani)

After SSS1 Autograph session for all crews (Art Caffe, Safari Centre, Naivasha)