Safari Rally: Tight security at Service Park in Naivasha

Simon Peshi is stationed at the main entrance of the Wildlife Service Training institute- the nerve centre of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The security marshal wears a stern look, before ushering in only authorised personnel to the event’s highly guarded area. He is under strict instruction to scrutinise all the vehicles with mean-looking elite officers keeping guard.

As has been in the norm, security is number one priority for the competition’s organisers and the 2024 event is no different.

Peshi is beneficiary of the trickle-down effect that has seen Naivasha residents enjoy casual job slots, deployed at the various marshalling areas within the competition’s designated places.

“The rally has really boosted my financial fortunes. For the past two years I have been lucky enough to secure a casual job. I have little to complain about,” he pointed out.

He outlined the economic benefit of the global competition, saying the ripple effect has been beneficial to the locals and the hospitality industry.

“Naivasha economic fortunes largely rely on the hospitality sector and the rallying event is the cog that is driving the industry,” added Peshi.

At the service park, everything was up and running with a neat looking media centre giving the sports journalist the ambience they need to file their daily copies with little distraction.

The seating arrangement is catchy with the trooping scribes marveling.

At the service park, the competing team crew members are busy putting final touches on the throaty machines ready for the Thursday event that is expected to add to the thrill of Easter Festivities.

The service park resembles a mini car bazaar--a beehive of activities where distractions are frowned upon. The beguiling colours are eye-catching.